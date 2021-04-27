MEADVILLE, Pa., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "What God's Words Create": a well-crafted book of poetry that puts the very words of scripture at center stage. "What God's Words Create" is the creation of published author Andria Babbitt, a degree holder in journalism and former sports reporter for many news publications.
Babbitt shares, "Have you ever thought of the Scripture as a work of art? The poetry within these pages capture the holy words and provide powerful inspiration on topics including acceptance, love, forgiveness, and many more. So come take this journey and see the Scripture in a whole new light."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Andria Babbitt's new book is a lovely marriage of lyrical art and Bible exposition. Using beautiful poetry, scripture quotations, and inventive acrostics, the author invites her readers to an imaginative way of reading God's Word and drawing insights from it.
View a synopsis of "What God's Words Create" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "What God's Words Create" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "What God's Words Create," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
