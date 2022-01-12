MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Before, During, and Beyond Marriage": an inspiring guide to self-improvement and more satisfying relationships. "Before, During, and Beyond Marriage" is the creation of published author Andy Johnson, a loving husband and devoted father.
Johnson shares, "The title of this book speaks for itself. This book will challenge you.
"During the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of people had to quarantine and remain in proximity with family, friends, and loved ones. For some, it was a test of patience and indifference. Ultimately, we all had to find ways to cope and adapt to foreign ideals, concepts, and ways of life. Some scenarios and ideas in this book will assist you in transforming your mind to become better for you and the people you surround yourself with."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Andy Johnson's new book is a thoughtful exploration of the lessons he has learned throughout a twenty-plus-year marriage.
Johnson shares in hopes of helping others lead their best lives through active self-evaluation and reflection.
Consumers can purchase "Before, During, and Beyond Marriage" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Before, During, and Beyond Marriage," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing