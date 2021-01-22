PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In September 2020, the parties to litigation involving certain LG refrigerators announced a class action settlement. The details regarding the settlement, including a detailed description of the settlement and instructions on how to submit a claim form, are at www.LGFridgeSettlement.com. The District of New Jersey has now granted final approval of the settlement in Bentley, et al. v. LG Electronics U.S.A., Inc., No. 2:19-cv-13554-MCA-MAH (D.N.J.), and the settlement administrator, Angeion Group, LLC, is currently accepting claim forms.

The extended deadline to submit claims for cash relief for past cooling events is February 5, 2021.

The settlement applies to owners of certain models of LG refrigerators manufactured between January 1, 2014 and December 31, 2017 and resolves the claims that the refrigerators experience No-Cooling Events, and regarding LG's warranty and repair service. LG Electronics denies the allegations but agreed to the settlement in the interest of customer satisfaction and to avoid further litigation costs.

Consumers can visit the Settlement Website, www.LGFridgeSettlement.com, or call the LG Settlement Toll-Free Number: (855) 918-4661, to obtain further details about the settlement, but must submit their claim for past losses by February 5, 2021. The Settlement Website includes the list of LG refrigerator models covered by the settlement, all relevant dates and deadlines, access to relevant court documents, and answers to frequently asked questions.

Claim Forms are available at and can be submitted to www.LGFridgeSettlement.com, or by email to Info@LGFridgeSettlement.com, or by mail to LG Fridge Settlement, Attn: Settlement Administrator, 1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

For any questions, please visit www.LGFridgeSettlement.com or contact:

Daniel Girard, Esq.                                        

Shanon J. Carson, Esq.

Girard Sharp, LLP                                         

Berger Montague PC

601 California Street, Ste 1400                     

1818 Market Street, Suite 3600

San Francisco, CA 94108                              

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Telephone: (415) 981-4800                            

Telephone: (215) 875-4656

Email:  LGFridge@girardsharp.com

Email: LGSettlement@bm.net

