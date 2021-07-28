MEADVILLE, Pa., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Where Is Pop?": a charming story for children learning to read. "Where Is Pop?" is the creation of published author Angel Faulkner, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who writes in hope of bringing fun to others' lives.
Faulkner shares, "We splashed in our boots, rain drops PLOP, PLOP.
The kids want to go find their Pop in his shop and run into a little rain along their way back."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angel Faulkner's new book is a light-hearted tale for little ones who are learning the fundamentals of reading.
With a fun rhyming narrative, Faulkner presents a sweet tale which promotes early literacy skills.
View a synopsis of "Where Is Pop?" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Where Is Pop?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Where Is Pop?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
