MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sadie Gets Adopted": a delightful tale of hope. "Sadie Gets Adopted" is the creation of published author Angel Parker, a gymnast, fitness competitor, and Advocare distributor who created Sadie Paws Mission, a dog therapy program.
Parker shares, "Sadie, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, has a rough start being born in a puppy mill. She feels unimportant and unloved. However, Sadie's luck soon turns around . . . and she finds her forever home with Angel. This is just the start for this tiny little puppy. As you follow Sadie through her life, in this series, you'll see there's something special about her."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angel Parker's new book will delight and entertain as readers discover what awaits sweet Sadie.
Parker shares an enjoyable narrative paired with vibrant illustrations for the enjoyment of young readers.
Consumers can purchase "Sadie Gets Adopted" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
