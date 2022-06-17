"The Story of Charles Duckling" from Christian Faith Publishing author Angela Gerten is an enjoyable teaching moment for parents and young readers to share that will encourage discussions of strength and being brave.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Story of Charles Duckling": a delightful tale of a precocious little duckling. "The Story of Charles Duckling" is the creation of published author Angela Gerten, who was born and raised in the beautiful Great Lake State, Michigan, where she currently resides with her husband, Jon, and their three children.
Gerten shares, "Charles wakes up one morning hungry and determined to face his fear. He has doubts and concerns that block his way to embracing all God made him to be, but with the help from his mother and a quiet, steady voice inside, Charles is able to do what he was created to do: swim and reach the fish.
"As children develop and grow, they will face moments where they doubt their abilities, but so often, God has already equipped them with the right tools. They simply just need a nudge of encouragement and the faith to know God will help them accomplish every good work.
"The questions at the end of this story are there to help any adult have a conversation with the children in their life that will acknowledge their fears and feelings, distinguish important people in their life, and enable them to name their special abilities, all while reinforcing the truth—that God is on their side."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angela Gerten's new book features vibrant illustrations by the author and Sterling Eash.
Gerten shares in hopes of encouraging young readers to trust in God as they navigate new and sometimes intimidating experiences.
