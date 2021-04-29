MEADVILLE, Pa., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Dancing with the Truth": an engaging and touching read about a young boy gifted with an exceptional talent in ballet who fears getting bullied for his passion for dancing. "Dancing with the Truth" is the creation of published author Angela LaCarrubba, a children's book author and retired teacher.
LaCarrubba shares, "Jake LoSanto is making his professional ballet debut with the Imperial Dance Company in New York City. This is an exceptional accomplishment for a ten-year-old boy, but he tells no one outside his family as he fears that he will be bullied for his ballet dancing.
"Jake finds that hiding the truth leads him to other lies that turn him into a person he doesn't like. In protecting himself from the possibility of bullying, he loses who he really is and finds he has the ability to hurt others.
"'Dancing with the Truth' is the sequel to 'Nobody's Purr-fect (Especially Not Georgie)'. The reader will connect again with Jake, Todd, Dad, Grandma, and Grandpa LoSanto, as well as their beloved and unique cat, Georgie. What does Jake learn from his pet? Is there anything that is more important than protecting ourselves from the actions of others? Who should make the decisions about how we live our lives? What can we learn from Jake's experience?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angela LaCarrubba's new book is an inspiring book that teaches the value of being honest to others and to oneself.
View a synopsis of "Dancing with the Truth" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Dancing with the Truth" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Dancing with the Truth," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing