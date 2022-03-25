"Bella and Bentley's Bible Adventures" from Christian Faith Publishing author Angela Marie is a charming adventure of a pair of beloved pets and important faith-based lessons learned over time.
MEADVILLE, Pa., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Bella and Bentley's Bible Adventures": a charming collection of stories with important lessons on faith. "Bella and Bentley's Bible Adventures" is the creation of published author Angela Marie.
Angela Marie shares, "Come along with Bella, the Havanese dog, and Bentley, the Siamese cat, on their Bible adventures, so you can learn all about JESUS!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angela Marie's new book will delight and entertain young readers as they explore key biblical themes with a rambunctious pair of charming pets.
Angela Marie shares in hopes of aiding young minds in establishing a strong connection to God's word at an early age.
Consumers can purchase "Bella and Bentley's Bible Adventures" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Bella and Bentley's Bible Adventures," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
