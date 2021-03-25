MEADVILLE, Pa., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Driven": a compelling novel about redeeming oneself, braving the challenges, warding off chaos, and believing in His grace. "Driven" is the creation of published author Angela N. Morning, a legal assistant for thirty-five years. She never gave up law and perseveres through the many challenges.
Morning shares, "At age 27 Laura Stratton, even after being saved by a miracle at age 3 and being raised a strict Catholic, finally ended an unholy affair she had with her married boss, a master manipulator. She witnessed her angel's presence several times, but blindly ignored it. After facing the sins of hurting her parents and breaking the 6th Commandment, her conscience made her so distraught she sought a psychiatrist, Dr. Bennett, where DRIVEN begins. Immediately thereafter, Laura changes her life making a vow to God that she would never commit sin again and help her parents all her life.
"Laura was naïve when she entered law. Her pure motive was to make money working overtime in top law firms, so she was 'driven' to keep her job despite administrators' brutal behavior and harassment.
"She fought the smartest, richest attorneys in the world and their mistresses by becoming the 'perfect legal secretary' working long torturous hours to prove herself — in vain. Read how they mocked her out of jealousy and finally fired her unjustifiably in three top law firms — but her faith in God carried her.
"The last chapter is where Laura meets an obsessive-compulsive attorney, Jeffrey T. Goodman. Her eyes were black as she arose at 3:30 AM each day to catch an early train and worked until 9 PM — 75 to 90 hours per week. Never missing a day of work or taking a break —or even eating for that matter — after 11 months outperforming at A&B, Laura had a nervous breakdown and walks out. Again, she feels the presence of her guardian angel lifting her, and hears her sweet mother's voice convincing her to do the right thing.
"The next day, Goodman had Laura fired but, soon thereafter, even with his pending promotion to managing partner of A&B confirmed, his partners filed a complaint with the ARDC against him for overbilling. The last sentence of DRIVEN is the most influential lawyer's quote, 'I will get Laura Stratton —I will get her if it's the last thing I do.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angela N. Morning's new book is a fascinating narrative about a woman who stands against the cruelty of society while dealing with her own personal struggles that keep her awake at night. This novel is a must-read and will bring a complex plot with unexpected turns.
View a synopsis of "Driven" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Driven" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Driven," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing