"The Little Grey Elephant" from Christian Faith Publishing author Angela Ragsdill is a delightful story of two young elephants and an unexpected friendship that forever changes the lives of two loving families.
MEADVILLE, Pa., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Little Grey Elephant": a sweet tale of friendship and diversity. "The Little Grey Elephant" is the creation of published author Angela Ragsdill, a loving mother of three and proud resident of Oklahoma.
Ragsdill shares, "Little Grey is a happy, blind little elephant who always listens and stays close to his momma and his grey elephant family. One stormy day, he gets separated from his momma and makes a new friend in Little Pink, from the pink elephant herd that is feared by Little Grey's family. The friendship that the two little elephants form shows their mommas that if these little ones can become friends who love and protect one another, then maybe they can do the same."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angela Ragsdill's new book will delight and entertain young readers as they learn an important message of acceptance.
Ragsdill shares a charming narrative paired with vibrant imagery for the enjoyment and encouragement of all children.
