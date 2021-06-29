MEADVILLE, Pa., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Lady Jane Goes to the Fair": a charming rural adventure. "Lady Jane Goes to the Fair" is the creation of published author Angie Cannady, a loving wife who grew up on a small farm in Northern Indiana and once enjoyed participating in the local 4-H program.
Cannady shares, "This story is about Lady Jane going to the fair. Lady Jane was a real cow who lived on a small five-acre farm with lots of other animals. Lady Jane was a Holstein. She was a dairy cow that provided milk for the family. The story tells of the training that Lady Jane had to go through in order to get ready for the fair. She was also friends with many of the other barnyard animals. When Lady Jane went to the fair, she met a new friend who helped her understand what the fair was all about. Lady Jane learned some new things at the fair like taking a bath and what a midway was. She also learned that the training and hard work she had done would pay off. At the end of the day, Lady Jane could not wait to get home and tell all her friends about the exciting time she had at the fair."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angie Cannady's new book is a pleasing and nostalgic trip to the traditional county fair.
From practicing for the showing to finally reaching the big day, join Lady Jane and the farmer's daughter on their enjoyable trip to the fair.
