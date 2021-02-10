MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Chicory Finn and the Places He's Been": an enthralling story that will have the readers falling in love with a dog who loves going out to places and having fun. "Chicory Finn and the Places He's Been" is the creation of published author Angie Glieden, a writer who loves spending time with her family and pets. She has had a love for Saint Bernards since she was twelve years old, and this book is all about her very own.
Glieden writes, "Chicory Finn is a very slobbery but very lovable Saint Bernard that loves to travel.
"By plane or car, he adventures many places with his furry friends.
"He loves to see new things! Where will he go next?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angie Glieden's new book is a captivating story that revolves around a Saint Bernard who never stops going on trips, either alone or with friends, to appreciate the gift of nature. Join Chicory Finn on his adventures in exploring nature, which will allow children to imagine what it is like to be in other places.
