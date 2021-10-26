MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "When I Was a Little Girl: Writings of a Survivor of Sexual Abuse": a powerful testament to the resiliency of the human spirit. "When I Was a Little Girl: Writings of a Survivor of Sexual Abuse" is the creation of published author Angie Hensley, a native of Wyoming who carries a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology. Hensley is a childcare worker who enjoys spending time with her beloved dog and two spoiled cats.
Hensley shares, "When Angie became a Christian the week that she graduated from high school, the very first thing God would call her to do was face the sexual abuse she endured as a little girl. He gave her the gift of writing poetry to express what was in her heart and her head, and she knew that one day she wanted to share those writings to encourage other abuse survivors. Read how being abused affected her faith and how God helped her walk through issues such as forgiveness and shame. Whether you yourself are an abuse survivor or are walking alongside someone who is, may these poems minister to your heart and assure you that healing is possible."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angie Hensley's new book is a moving exploration of how she came to terms with abuse and found strength through faith.
Hensley shares a personal story through a series of writings in hopes of helping others who have experienced similar pain or those who are hoping to support loved ones that have been through similar trauma.
