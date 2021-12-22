MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Love Duplicated": a charming tale of unexpected romance and faith. "Love Duplicated" is the creation of published author Angie Jensen, a loving wife and mother who was raised in Salt Lake City, Utah, before moving to the country.
Angie shares, "Lidia Carter had no plans to find love as soon as she did. After a failed relationship while traveling across the country, she is stopped for speeding by an officer of the law. He is stunned by her and pursues her, changing her plans and her future while trying to return home to Utah."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angie Jensen's new book will charm and inspire as readers discover an unexpectedly adventurous romance.
Angie offers readers a cast of affable characters and a love that will have readers rooting for success.
