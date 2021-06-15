MEADVILLE, Pa., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God Works in Unexpected Ways": a remarkably appealing story depicting the life of the author that readers can easily resonate with. Found within the pages are Angie Phillips's worries, her anxiety and depression, and how she managed to have strength and courage to handle all criticisms from different sources concerning her relationship with her significant other. "God Works in Unexpected Ways" is the creation of published author Angie Phillips, a young adult from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Her creativity is her way to destress from everything that's taking a toll on her.
Angie Phillips shares, "Personally, honestly, God has been my invisible angel—like Casper, the ghost—that has carried me through life. But mysteriously, there has been an angel that helps, or better yet, make sure things are better. That's how I know God is watching."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angie Phillips's new book is a tell-it-like-it-is narrative that readers will surely find entertaining yet insightful. The author believes that everything happens for a reason and those reasons are being blessed by the Lord. She need not worry for she knows that He always has her back.
View a synopsis of "God Works in Unexpected Ways" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "God Works in Unexpected Ways" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "God Works in Unexpected Ways," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
