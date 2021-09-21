MEADVILLE, Pa., Sep. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Positively Puppets!": a unique and enjoyable resource for educators. "Positively Puppets!" is the creation of published author Anita Louise Brezovic Vance, an educator with over thirty years of experience who holds a bachelor's degree in education and a master's in information science.
Brezovic Vance shares, "Meet Buddy, a colorful character who is quite excited to share his favorite parables and gospel readings with his friends. Unfortunately, he can sometimes get his quotes confused, bringing a very different perspective to the story of the day. Luckily, Pastor steps in to clarify and expand Buddy's understanding. Together, they celebrate the love of God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anita Louise Brezovic Vance's new book is a fun-filled opportunity to explore and explain New Testament gospel readings.
Brezovic Vance's passion for education and God is apparent within the enjoyable short plays found within this inspiring work.
Consumers can purchase "Positively Puppets!" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
