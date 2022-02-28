MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Buddy's First Day": a delightfully light-hearted children's tale. "Buddy's First Day" is the creation of published author Anita Martinson, a loving wife and dedicated mother to two college-age children.
Martinson shares, "Today is a special day for Buddy. He gets to stay home alone. What treasures will he discover before his family returns? Join Buddy as he learns how being home alone can be both fun and troublesome at the same time."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anita Martinson's new book offers a charming narrative filled with humor and a family's love for a young dog.
Martinson's love of animals and family-first approach to life is apparent within the pages of this delightful fiction.
Consumers can purchase "Buddy's First Day" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
