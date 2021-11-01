MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We Must Travel": a creative and moving arrangement of faith-based writings. "We Must Travel" is the creation of published author Anita Riddle, a native of Chicago, Illinois, who carries a degree in liberal arts.
Riddle shares, "Through the wisdom of God, author Anita Latrice Riddle has written a compilation of anointed, original spoken word pieces within this literary masterpiece.
"Using various topics, this book of poetry identifies with many, using this specific genre to reach a world in question. This book leads you back to the source.
"It gives you reason to seek the Master's face again and go back to your first love. In a world uncertain, we must travel."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anita Riddle's new book will engage the hearts and minds of readers as they reflect upon the messages found within each piece.
Riddle's passion for creation and God are apparent within the pages of this compelling work.
Consumers can purchase "We Must Travel" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "We Must Travel," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
