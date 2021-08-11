MEADVILLE, Pa., August 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Remedies for the Heart": a touching collection of anecdotal tales from the author's life. "Remedies for the Heart" is the creation of published author Anitra Freeney, a fourth-grade teacher who attended both undergraduate and graduate school at Dallas Baptist University, receiving a BA in elementary education and MEd in reading education with a specialization in English as a second language. She was also recently accepted into Northcentral University's doctorate program.
Freeney shares, "Remedies for the Heart is a compilation of heartfelt anecdotal stories. In this powerful book, Anitra L. Freeney shares how simple everyday events can translate into biblical healing for the heart thereby promoting spiritual growth.
"The stories she shares are stories of how God allowed her to see the spiritual significance behind what, at first glance, appears to be normal everyday occurrences. Bible-based and scripturally reinforced, Remedies for the Heart allows the reader to engage in a deep level of self-reflection.
"Using her life's lessons, struggles with bipolar disorder, tragedies, and even victories, Anitra elaborates on how to lead a Christ-led and Bible-inspired life.
"As a reader engages in reading Remedies for the Heart, he or she will take the first step into recovering from a broken heart. This text allows the reader to open their hearts to the Lord enabling Him to mend the pieces and provide them with both restoration and renewal.
"As the title suggests, this book is therapeutic in nature, lending itself to be used for personal growth and development. Complete with space for reflection and prayer after each chapter, this book can be used in a group setting such as a book club or small group."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anitra Freeney's new book is an encouraging opportunity for readers to find a moment of healing within the various tales told within.
Freeney's honesty and devotion to faith are on display within the carefully selected stories shared in hopes of encouraging readers on the path to personal growth.
View a synopsis of "Remedies for the Heart" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Remedies for the Heart" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Remedies for the Heart," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing