"Pieces of My Heart" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ann Katsaros is a thoughtful arrangement of poetry that explores the peaks and valleys of life, love, and the human spirit.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Pieces of My Heart": a heartfelt collection of inspiring verse. "Pieces of My Heart" is the creation of published author Ann Katsaros, who received her MS from Adelphi University in New York. Katsaros later began teaching Special Education along with GED undergraduate classes for Dowling College and graduate studies for Stony Brook University.
Katsaros shares, "With poetry, Ann takes the reader on a journey from first romantic love to disappointing love and, finally, to lost love. She is unafraid to bare her soul without asking for pity and to demonstrate the resilience of the human spirit in overcoming devastating loss. Incapable of understanding the hurt, the abuse, and the pain that was part of her childhood, she manages to accept this lack of understanding in order to forgive her abusers. This spirit of forgiveness enables her to accept true freedom.
"Through the kindness of others, Ann manages to accept her imperfect self and to appreciate the beauty of the world and the many gifts she has been given. She has always maintained her sense of wonder, her joy in play, and the power of laughter.
"So come along and enjoy the beauty of nature and get lost in the poems of her heart."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ann Katsaros's new book will inspire and tug at the heartstrings as readers explore a variety of topics.
Katsaros offers a personal look into key life experiences within the pages of this compelling work.
Consumers can purchase "Pieces of My Heart" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Pieces of My Heart," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing