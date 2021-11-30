MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Keep Them from Evil": a poignant look into the author's most life-altering experiences. "Keep Them from Evil" is the creation of published author Ann Kulchycki, a loving mother and homemaker who carries a degree in applied science.
Kulchycki shares, "It is not a common suggestion in our world today to use the phrase 'keep them from evil.' My thoughts involve those who may find the ideas within this book to be useful and possibly helpful with a current or past or even a future catastrophe involving a certain relationship. The idea of the past, whether it be a positive or negative experience, can become a joyful experience as we focus on some verses in the Bible that manifest this joy into our lives. The past mistakes or even past accomplishments can be remembered to bring a better outcome of future results.
"The current situation that a person may have, be it a negative or positive one, with a particular person, such as a boyfriend or parent, can also be compared to situations within this book."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ann Kulchycki's new book takes readers on an emotional journey through time beginning with some of the author's earliest memories.
Kulchycki shares in hopes of providing others who have faced similar adversities some guidance as they work to overcome the evils of the past.
