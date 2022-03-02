Meadville, PA, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --"A Halo of Light for Children": a potent story that explores what happens when someone dies. "A Halo of Light for Children" is the creation of published author Ann L. Atkinson, a native of Washington, DC, and a licensed mortician.
Atkinson shares, "Children in grades K-6 may not understand casket, death, dying, and funerals.
"Most children at that age see Grandpa or Grandma's body in the casket at the funeral home. The first thing they do is try to wake them up—as if they are asleep.
"Writing this book was designed to help these children understand what a funeral is; it is a celebration of life for the person who lived, like going to a big birthday party for the living. This is a celebration of the life of the person who died.
"Another fact that a child can relate to is placing their clothes in a drawer. Unlike clothes, a casket is a big box that the body goes into before it is buried or put into a cemetery ground. There is a cemetery for animals, as well as people. If your goldfish died, you could bury it in the backyard and say a prayer.
"It does not mean you did not love your goldfish because it died. You will remember that particular fish or cat until you get another one. The difference is no one else can replace the loved one that died. You will not get another grandparent, but you will always love them and have memories of them in your heart. If we believe and truly love, we know that they have gone to a place that values them always and they have gotten a halo just to fit their head."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ann L. Atkinson's new book is a heartfelt story that will help parents and guardians discuss the loss of a loved one with their little ones.
Atkinson's background in the field of after-death care is a helpful resource of experience when it comes to exploring the inevitability of death with young readers.
