MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "PURSUE Jesus, OBEY Jesus, LIVE for Jesus": an encouraging prospect for spiritual growth. "PURSUE Jesus, OBEY Jesus, LIVE for Jesus" is the creation of published author Ann L. Knopp, a native of Tennessee, a loving pastor's wife, and a mother of two who currently resides in Kentucky.
Knopp shares, "Author Ann L. Knopp blesses her readers with this fresh look at what it means to pursue Jesus, obey Jesus, and live for Jesus. In this book, she guides her readers to break down a phrase or word each week, exploring the decisions of biblical characters and how we, as people of God, can relate to them in our decisions.
"PURSUE (Purposefully Understanding our Risen Savior Until Eternity) takes you into the lives of biblical characters who understood the purpose that God had given them to live. The reader also gets to know characters that walked alongside Jesus after His resurrection.
"OBEY takes the reader into the lives of biblical characters that were obedient believers, bad decision makers, and those that showed the evidence of obedience within their lives. On the last week, the reader gets to know the author's favorite character in-depth (Jehoshaphat) to see how his life can correlate with your own.
"LIVE (Life in Various Experiences) breaks down the longest chapter in the Bible (Psalm 119) as it pertains to how the reader can use the Bible to live in whatever experience they may face in life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ann L. Knopp's new book is a uniquely crafted devotional for those who seek a deeper relationship with God.
Pairing relevant scripture with thoughtful reflections, Knopp shares in hopes of encouraging others on the path to redemption and God's grace.
View a synopsis of "PURSUE Jesus, OBEY Jesus, LIVE for Jesus" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "PURSUE Jesus, OBEY Jesus, LIVE for Jesus" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "PURSUE Jesus, OBEY Jesus, LIVE for Jesus,"
