MEADVILLE, Pa., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Gramma and Charlotte": a wonderfully illustrated children's book about relating to the elderly. "Gramma and Charlotte" is the creation of published author Ann Marie Kay, a registered nurse specializing in adolescent and preteen psychiatry.
Kay shares, "Gramma and Charlotte was inspired by the true story of a ninety-year-old woman who suffers from dementia and Alzheimer's disease. It is written from her perspective and is appropriate for children six to twelve years old.
"Join Gramma and her therapy doll Charlotte for a trip back in time. This lovely book is intended to teach children to respect, value, and empathize with the elderly, who have so many valuable lessons to share with all of us."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ann Marie Kay's new book is a creative approach to educating people, especially children, about the inherent need of the aged to be understood and valued. Special emphasis is given to understanding those who suffer from illnesses associated with advanced aging.
View a synopsis of "Gramma and Charlotte" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Gramma and Charlotte" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Gramma and Charlotte," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
