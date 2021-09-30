MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Color Me Blue": a charming object lesson. "Color Me Blue" is the creation of published author Ann Weir, a graduate of UNC Charlotte who enjoys writing children's tales inspired by her five adult children and eight grandchildren raised with her loving husband, Jeff.
Weir shares, "Emerald's friend Hazel was quite contented with her life at the green pond, but Emerald was not. She wanted a change of scenery. With the help of a water fairy, she got her wish, but the result was not quite what Emerald was expecting. Travel along with Emerald as she learns a valuable lesson about being content in her colorful adventure beyond the green pond."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ann Weir's new book is enjoyable story about appreciating what one has.
With an amusing storyline and engaging illustrations, Weir welcomes readers to enjoy the story of Emerald and Hazel as they learn that sometimes the grass is not always greener on the other side.
