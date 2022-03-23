MEADVILLE, Pa., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Almost Heaven: Covid-19 - My Story": a moving story of hope. "Almost Heaven: Covid-19 - My Story" is the creation of published author Anna Johnson, a loving wife and mother of three who traveled the world with her military husband for twenty years.
Johnson shares, "Anna's book is the true story of her survival, of small miracles, and of her journey and change in her gift of life. As a survivor, she says God had another plan for her life. She believes the real hero of her story is God! She is also the author of The Journal—Thoughtful Moments."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anna Johnson's new book offers readers a front-row seat to the author's fight for survival against the ever-changing coronavirus.
Johnson shares a moving story of hope, faith, and healing within the pages of this personal and reflective memoir.
