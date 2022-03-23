MEADVILLE, Pa., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Almost Heaven: Covid-19 - My Story": a moving story of hope. "Almost Heaven: Covid-19 - My Story" is the creation of published author Anna Johnson, a loving wife and mother of three who traveled the world with her military husband for twenty years.

Johnson shares, "Anna's book is the true story of her survival, of small miracles, and of her journey and change in her gift of life. As a survivor, she says God had another plan for her life. She believes the real hero of her story is God! She is also the author of The Journal—Thoughtful Moments."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anna Johnson's new book offers readers a front-row seat to the author's fight for survival against the ever-changing coronavirus.

Johnson shares a moving story of hope, faith, and healing within the pages of this personal and reflective memoir.

Consumers can purchase "Almost Heaven: Covid-19 - My Story" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Almost Heaven: Covid-19 - My Story," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.