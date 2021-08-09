MEADVILLE, Pa., August 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Taken Too Soon": a heartrending collection of poems inspired by the loss of a child to addiction. "Taken Too Soon" is the creation of published author Anna, a loving wife and mother to two grown sons who enjoys life with a pack of eight beloved dogs. She has been honored in the past with winning a citizen of the year award and being elected into "Who's Who."
Anna shares, "On February 6, 2020 around noon, on a cold, rainy day I received a phone call that would forever change my world. My son's body was found at his home, he was in his thirties, way too young to die. Taken too soon from those who knew and loved him.
"This book of poetry will take you through the painful nightmare that begun with that phone call. My son lost his life to addiction. Sadly, addiction has become more accepted by society and not enough is being done to educate and help those in need and as a result, too many people are walking the road I am now traveling.
"I have always enjoyed writing and during my pain and sorrow it has been my outlet. Too many thoughts kept going through my head; I was suffering and grieving in silence, so through many tears and straight from the heart I put my thoughts on paper that I could begin to heal and learn to cope with my loss.
"My hope is that my story will help others realize they are not alone and that readers will find comfort and healing through my words. My son suffered in silence; I was suffering in silence…you do not have to.
"A portion of proceeds from this book will go to raising addiction awareness and getting help for those who are ready for it."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anna's new book is a moving series of personal poems based on the author's bereavement and slow healing process after losing a child.
Anna presents a deeply personal collection of poems that will pull at readers' heartstrings as they witness the author's journey back to peace.
View a synopsis of "Taken Too Soon" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Taken Too Soon" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Taken Too Soon," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
