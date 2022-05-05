"It's Time to Dig!: Exposing and Breaking Strongholds of Sexual Abuse" from Christian Faith Publishing author Anne J. Asher is a heartfelt offer of aid to those in need of healing and strength following abuse.

MEADVILLE, Pa., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "It's Time to Dig!: Exposing and Breaking Strongholds of Sexual Abuse": a message of hope and God's promise to those in need. "It's Time to Dig!: Exposing and Breaking Strongholds of Sexual Abuse" is the creation of published author Anne J. Asher.

Asher shares, "This book contains a blueprint of prayers and strategies in the prophetic ministry that will break the strongholds of sexual abuse. It includes a pattern that Satan has used over this region of demonic spheres and the group of demonic forces. You will see an outline that includes the use of prophecy and intense urgent prayer.

"If you're ready to dig deep into your past and move some soil to find the root of the problem, then this book is for you! God's golden revelation is all over this book, and the anointing will spill into your life. Let's go deep together."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anne J. Asher's new book will inspire and challenge readers to break out of the cycle and claim their peace.

Asher shares in hopes of helping others who have faced the damaging effects of sexual abuse.

Consumers can purchase "It's Time to Dig!: Exposing and Breaking Strongholds of Sexual Abuse" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "It's Time to Dig!: Exposing and Breaking Strongholds of Sexual Abuse," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.