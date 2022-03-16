LANCASTER, Pa., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anne M. Lusk, owner of Lusk & Associates | Sotheby's International Realty, is a native of Lancaster County and has over 25 years of real estate experience. She is a Penn State graduate with a degree in Telecommunications. Anne launched her real estate career while living in Florida, then returned to Pennsylvania where she co-owned a mid-size agency before starting her own in 2006. She carries many award-winning designations and is also proud to serve our military personnel – past and present – with the VA program and being military certified. Anne leaves no stone unturned in her goal of providing the highest excellence of customer service. By collaborating with some of the finest agents in the area, Lusk & Associates brings a shared vision for world-class service to a broader base of homeowners and buyers. They can expect to receive a unique degree of personal attention, hard work, dedication, and local knowledge that when combined, provide an unparalleled approach to real estate. Through affiliating with Sotheby's International Realty, Lusk & Associates looks forward to serving local, regional, and global audiences while retaining the one-on-one client accessibility that has resulted in so much success.
Visit Anne M. Lusk's Haute Residence Profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/anne-m-lusk/
ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE
Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners. The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts. HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.
Access all of this information and more by visiting http://www.hauteresidence.com
Media Contact
Mary Gibson, Haute Residence, 8635990020, mary@hauteliving.com
SOURCE Haute Residence