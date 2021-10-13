MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Faces of Janus": a gripping fiction that will leave readers racing to see what happens to the women in a quaint little town. "The Faces of Janus" is the creation of published author Anne Perez Bennett, a loving wife and graduate of San Francisco State University who taught in the public schools for thirty-five years as both a teacher and an administrator.
Bennett shares, "Sunny is bewildered by her husband, Don. She's always believed she loves him, but his behavior has become increasingly difficult to live with as he is moody and his temper flares for no reason. Don is so mercurial that Sunny wonders who he really is. Why is he so two-faced? Just like the mythological two-faced Janus.
"Don has never liked many of Sunny's friends, especially her best friend, Daisy. Then Daisy disappears under mysterious circumstances. The day that Daisy disappeared, Don came home with a deep scratch on his face. Had he been in a struggle? Could it have been with Daisy? Sunny begins to wonder if Don could be responsible for her friend being missing. Did Daisy scratch him when he abducted her?
"Sunny is devastated as the days pass, and Daisy remains missing. Her concerns and suspicions grow. Don's temper does nothing to quell Sunny's doubts. She loves him and wants to believe he has nothing to do with Daisy's disappearance. Could Don be a killer? Which of Janus's two faces really belongs to Don?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anne Perez Bennett's new book is an enjoyable whodunit with a faith-based spin.
Bennett spins a gripping story within the pages of this flagship novella. Readers will discover a fast-paced tale that will keep them guessing right to the end.
Consumers can purchase "The Faces of Janus" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Faces of Janus," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing