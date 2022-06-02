"Secrets Under the Apple Tree" from Christian Faith Publishing author Anne Pinchera is an enjoyable adventure of family and friendship that finds old clues leading to a robbery going back to the Great Depression.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Secrets Under the Apple Tree": a compelling juvenile fiction. "Secrets Under the Apple Tree" is the creation of published author Anne Pinchera, a graduate of Liberty University located in Lynchburg, Virginia. She attended Jones International University for her master's in education, Upsala College for her Bachelor of Science in computer science, and Fairleigh Dickinson University for a Bachelor of Arts in psychology.
Pinchera shares, "About Secrets under the Apple Tree is the first in a series of books targeting children ages twelve and up. It is written as a mystery designed to entertain as well as challenge the thinking skills of young readers.
"This book takes place in a small town in Upstate New York. The area is predominantly a farming community rich in growing fine New York State apples and grapes. Although this book does not discuss much about the farming industry or its growing apples, grapes, or other products, the book sets the foundation for future readings with mystery overtones.
"The main characters in the book are two boys. Corey spent the majority of his young years in New York City and coming up to the country to spend summers with his grandparents. Bobby was born and raised in a small town and is very curious in nature. The story is centered on the family relocating from big city life, coming back to the family roots, and a friendship between the boys' fathers that dates back to Tom Albright and the now chief of police's youth.
"The boys get involved with a note and map dating back years. Believing it is something their fathers buried years ago, they set out to solve the mysterious game set before them. Instead, what they find is something that involves the whole town dating back decades."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anne Pinchera's new book will have readers racing to see what secrets await in this sleepy little farm community.
Pinchera offers readers of any age a fun and adventurous mystery that is certain to excite the imagination.
Consumers can purchase "Secrets Under the Apple Tree" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Secrets Under the Apple Tree," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing