"Come Away My Beloved, Make Your Statement!!: Principles to Grow By!": a potent opportunity for spiritual reflection and growth. "Come Away My Beloved, Make Your Statement!!: Principles to Grow By!" is the creation of published author Annette Bacon.
Bacon shares, "The fact that I could not get into Heaven on just being good and doing good works alone came into fruition when I totally surrendered my life to God. I was being a good girl, but not a Christian. It was May of 1985 when I committed my life to God (at least what I thought was a commitment). I was still smoking, drinking, and having sex. I was working, was engaged to be married, and was, what I thought, living my best life. However, sometime in August, I realized that I was not living a Godly kind of life. I was on the fence. I was trying to please family and God.
"Then there was Pastor Gloria Geneva Moses and Bishop Henry Samuel Moses that taught us by example how to live a Godly kind of life in this sinful world. They introduced us to the theater, wholesome movies, bowling, traveling, and different eateries. But Gospel music and Christian concerts were the most exciting event of our lives. Getting to see your favorite Gospel artist, whether music or the preached word, was always a life-changing event. Having them point the finger at you and declaring the will of God be done shapes you into the person God was calling you to be.
"Had I stayed on the fence, I truly believe that I would have been lost. I realized that I was happiest when giving God the glory. I thank Him for saving me and delivering me from myself.
"I will love thee, O Lord, my strength. The Lord is my rock and my fortress and my deliverer; my God, my strength in whom I will trust; my buckler and the horn of my salvation and my high tower. (Psalm 18:1–2)
"So, I begin to write little statements on how I view the scriptures just as God had revealed them to me. For example, Rahab, to me, was a hustling harlot. She was a wheeler and dealer, but she made it into the Kingdom. No one's perfect, but righteousness is in the sight of God."
Annette Bacon's new book will challenge and inspire believers both new and established.
Bacon offers a personal and empowering approach to understanding God's hope for all within the pages of this thoughtful work.
