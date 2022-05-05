"A Horse Named Scruffy" from Christian Faith Publishing author Annette Bowles is an enjoyable and heartfelt testament to the bond between a horse and a girl as readers witness the story of Scruffy unfold.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Horse Named Scruffy": a nostalgic narrative that offers readers a sweet story with laughs and a few tears. "A Horse Named Scruffy" is the creation of published author Annette Bowles, a loving mother and lifelong horse enthusiast from the Roanoke, Virginia area.
Bowles shares, "This story is for all those young girls and boys who have always wanted to own a horse and have a passion for these amazing animals. A young girl's experience of loss and grief at an early age left an emptiness. This was filled with the love of horses and dreams of being a champion. Her pathway to fulfilling her dreams came from an unlikely source. Little did she know that this horse would take her down a pathway to fulfill every dream throughout her life.
"Their lives together would take unknown turns, but the one constant was they always had faith and love in each other. They were more than a young girl with a horse—they were family and best friends all rolled into one. They weaved their lives together through the years. There were times of great success and happiness, getting to make new friends, but more unbearable loss.
"A life in the country living on a farm was not her original plan in life, but it turned out to be better than she could ever imagine. This was a life of hard work to get to where you want to go. They had a lifelong bond and love that would last a lifetime through happiness and sadness."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Annette Bowles's new book is a lovely juvenile nonfiction that will pull at the heartstrings.
Bowles presents a truly heartwarming story of connection, faith, and loss within the pages of this enjoyable tale.
Consumers can purchase "A Horse Named Scruffy" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Horse Named Scruffy," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing