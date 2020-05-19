PITTSBURGH, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help accelerate the adoption and implementation of physics-based digital twin technologies across multiple industries, Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) is joining Microsoft, Dell and Lendlease on the steering committee of the Digital Twin Consortium. The Consortium represents an international ecosystem of pioneering technologists that are influencing digital twin development, usage and standards requirements.
Physics-based digital twins — virtual models of a process, product or service that allow for data analysis and system monitoring via simulations — are invaluable to operators, helping them monitor maintenance needs, sustainability, efficiency and performance to generate predictive and actionable insights. However, a lack of common standards and terminology make industry adoption of digital twins difficult for many organizations.
As a founding member of the Consortium, Ansys will play a leadership role for influencing requirements for new digital twin standards and will be instrumental for creating a unified terminology to simplify digital twin adoption. This will help speed the implementation of digital twin technology across a wide ecosystem of companies in sectors ranging from aerospace and defense to manufacturing to natural resources.
"Ansys is at the forefront of global digital twin innovation, making it easier than ever for customers to adopt digital twin technologies," said Dr. Richard Soley, executive director, Digital Twin Consortium. "Their input will prove vital for helping our team drive digital twin adoption, enabling end users to capture more revenue streams, create advancements to current processes, products and services and rapidly generate new business."
"Joining the Consortium's distinguished steering committee signifies a critical milestone in Ansys' work to radically advance digital twin development and further its safe and efficient deployment across our customer base," said Prith Banerjee, chief technology officer, Ansys. "We look forward to collaborating closely with Microsoft, Dell and Lendlease to align best practices, standards and architectures in this space and help blaze a path for customers to improve product reliability, increase speed to market, reduce physical testing needs and enhance product design."
About Ansys
If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.
