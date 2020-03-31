PITTSBURGH, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IoT Breakthrough awarded the 2020 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Solution of the Year award to Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) for its market-leading Ansys® Twin Builder™ — a complete solution for building, validating and deploying simulation-based digital twins within a single workflow. Companies across industries leverage Ansys Twin Builder coupled with Ansys' physics-based simulation capabilities to empower predictive maintenance and gain critical design insights.
The IoT Breakthrough Awards recognizes innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of internet of things (IoT) categories, including industrial and enterprise IoT, smart city technology, home automation, connected car and many more. The 2020 program attracted more than 3,700 nominations from companies all over the world. Ansys Twin Builder was selected in the Solution of the Year category for providing users with accurate data on the maintenance status and performance of IoT devices.
Ansys Twin Builder combines precise physics-based virtual replicas of a product with raw sensor data collected using IIoT connectivity platforms, enabling engineers to virtually analyze an asset and simulate its aging. With insight into the real-world performance of devices, companies can extend product lifetimes, reduce repairs, eliminate unplanned downtime and enable just-in-time maintenance or replacement — potentially saving millions of dollars for customers in the oil and gas, industrial, energy, automotive, and aerospace and defense industries.
"Ansys Twin Builder embodies the spirit of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program, breaking through the crowded IoT market by providing engineers with a solution that significantly improves system design and optimization, predictive maintenance and optimized industrial asset management," said James Johnson, managing director, IoT Breakthrough. "The solution is a prime example of a transformational IoT solution that carries significant impact for the end-to-end IIoT industry. We congratulate Ansys on its 2020 Industrial Internet of Things Solution of the Year award and we look forward to the company's continued leadership in the industry."
"We're honored to be recognized for our achievement by IoT Breakthrough as 2020 Industrial Internet of Things Solution of the Year recipient," said Eric Bantegnie, vice president and general manager, Ansys. "Empowering engineers to quickly build, validate and deploy simulation-based digital twins delivers powerful results. Ansys Twin Builder helps our customers significantly improve predictive maintenance outcomes, save on warranty and insurance costs, and optimize the operations."
