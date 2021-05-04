MEADVILLE, Pa., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Good Sexual Hygiene & Spiritual Attitude": an insightful book that counsels the reader on how to live a good life without jeopardizing their moral values. Incorporated in this work is several of the author's life-based scenarios to further the discussion about each topic found inside. "Good Sexual Hygiene & Spiritual Attitude" is the creation of published author Anthony A Morris, a dedicated husband for forty-two years and doting father to his three children. He started his manuscript about sex education in junior high and by God's grace has finished it thirty-five years later.
Morris shares, "We are free spirits intended to live a life of fulfilled contentment. Discover what's holding you back and embrace your full potential. Good Sexual Hygiene and Spiritual Attitude shows the way. Applying the advice in these pages can prevent and restore broken relationships, dissolve generational barriers, eliminate bullyish mentalities, and melt racial and gender tensions. Shake off the chains that prevent you from living the blessed life you were meant to live.
"This book has been reviewed by Readers Favorites® reviewers. Four out of five reviewers gave his book a five-star rating. Enjoy it and live it."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anthony A Morris's new book is dedicated to help adults and parents, as well as children, in bettering their relationship towards each other.
