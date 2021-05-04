MEADVILLE, Pa., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Good Sexual Hygiene & Spiritual Attitude": an insightful book that counsels the reader on how to live a good life without jeopardizing their moral values. Incorporated in this work is several of the author's life-based scenarios to further the discussion about each topic found inside. "Good Sexual Hygiene & Spiritual Attitude" is the creation of published author Anthony A Morris, a dedicated husband for forty-two years and doting father to his three children. He started his manuscript about sex education in junior high and by God's grace has finished it thirty-five years later.

Morris shares, "We are free spirits intended to live a life of fulfilled contentment. Discover what's holding you back and embrace your full potential. Good Sexual Hygiene and Spiritual Attitude shows the way. Applying the advice in these pages can prevent and restore broken relationships, dissolve generational barriers, eliminate bullyish mentalities, and melt racial and gender tensions. Shake off the chains that prevent you from living the blessed life you were meant to live.

"This book has been reviewed by Readers Favorites® reviewers. Four out of five reviewers gave his book a five-star rating. Enjoy it and live it."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anthony A Morris's new book is dedicated to help adults and parents, as well as children, in bettering their relationship towards each other.

View a synopsis of "Good Sexual Hygiene & Spiritual Attitude" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Good Sexual Hygiene & Spiritual Attitude" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Good Sexual Hygiene & Spiritual Attitude," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.