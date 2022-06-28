"The Culling Begins" from Christian Faith Publishing author Anthony DeGroot is a compelling young adult fiction that will have readers racing to see what awaits the inhabitants of Eden as long-standing Spirit Oaks begin to disappear.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Culling Begins": a fun and exciting addition to the fantasy genre. "The Culling Begins" is the creation of published author Anthony DeGroot, a current resident of Colorado who served for eleven years with the Marines.
DeGroot shares, "Twelve Spirit Oaks guard Eden from The Great Deceiver trapped deep within Tartarus. After standing for as long as anyone can remember, the Spirit Oaks begin to vanish from the world. Two opposing forces begin to clash. As a member of The Order struggles to protect the trees, a Dark Figure is on a quest to rid Eden of its supposed blight. Narrow is the gate to save Eden; broad is the path to its destruction. Join Marcus, a member of The Order, on his quest to try and save Eden. He will not face the journey alone. Companions will be made, faith may falter, courage will be tested, and unimaginable horrors will surely be encountered as they all fight for survival—their own and that of the Spirit Oaks."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anthony DeGroot's new book is an engaging first installment to the author's "The Spirit Oak Chronicles" series.
DeGroot paints a vivid scene as readers discover a fresh new voice in the fantasy genre that is certain to entertain and delight the imagination.
