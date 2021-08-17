MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Anatomy of the Spiritual Body: Where Do You Fit In?": an intriguing approach to spiritual health and growth. "Anatomy of the Spiritual Body: Where Do You Fit In?" is the creation of published author Anthony Harvey, a loving husband and veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He served in various US embassies and consulates in Romania behind what was then called the Iron Curtain, at NATO in Belgium, Cyprus, during the coup on the embassy, Switzerland, visited Israel, and lastly in Frankfurt, Germany. Harvey was honorably discharged from the Marines twice after opting to serve a second time. He went to Dallas Institute of Funeral Services and later opened Harvey Funeral Chapel in Yuma, later moving it to Phoenix.
Harvey shares, "The Anatomy of The Spiritual Body, this is a work of inspiration for those who want to become a part of the spiritual body and for those that are in the spiritual body but may be functioning as a hand when their actual function is foot. Many members of the spiritual body are functioning, but they are misplaced. As you read this book, you will be shown where you fit in.
"For the body is not one member but many. If the foot shall say, Because I am not the hand, I am not of the body, is it therefore not of the body? And if the ear shall say, Because I am not the eye, I am not of the body, is it therefore not of the body? If the whole body were an eye, where were the hearing? If the whole were hearing, where were the smelling? But now hath God set the members every one of them in the body as it hath pleased him. And if they were all one member, where were the body? But now they are many members yet but one body. And the eye cannot say unto the hand I have no need of thee, nor again the head and to the feet I have no need of you. Nay, much more those members of the body, which seem to be more feeble, are necessary: (1 Corinthians 12:14–22)
"Anatomy of the Spiritual Body is a work that includes a description of some of the natural body's systems with a metaphorical comparison associated with the spiritual body. See where you fit in the spiritual body and see if you are functioning to your fullest capacity."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anthony Harvey's new book is a fascinating discussion of one's overall wellbeing and how they can discern areas that may need more work.
With relevant scripture, reflections, and anatomical reference points, Harvey offers readers an alternative approach to establishing a baseline for spiritual health and how to potentially address any needed changes through a creative analogy.
