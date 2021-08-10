MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The People's Cry": an impassioned plea for a spiritual reawakening and societal change. "The People's Cry" is the creation of published author Anthony J. Smith Sr., a loving husband who hopes to see positive change in the world.
Smith Sr. shares, "The People's Cry concerns all of the dark times that the people of this country are currently facing. With everything that is going on with the COVID-19 pandemic and all of the issues concerning social injustice, Black Lives Matter, and equality, voices for change are being heard throughout this country. The people of this country really don't know who or where they can turn to for relief.
"There's no denying that this country is separated as never before. In this book, I am hoping to open the people's eyes and hearts and to inspire and motivate them to look within themselves and see that they have the ability to bring about the changes that they are crying out for. All the people of this country and, for that matter, worldwide should come together as one people, stop being led from the outside, and start trying to live from within. God gave us the basics of life—love, honor, and respect.
"It is with all of my heart that I pray that this book opens your eyes and heart to realize who and where the real true power comes from—God!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anthony J. Smith Sr.'s new book is a faith-based call to arms for those who seek improvement in the world.
Smith Sr. pulls from a previous work, "We the People," in this compelling sequel. With hope of social change, he writes to encourage readers to embrace faith as an act of societal change.
