"Two Faces, Fire and Love" from Christian Faith Publishing author Antonio Restituyo is an engaging and thoughtful discussion of the challenges faced by modern Christians and the steps needed to live in God's plan.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Two Faces, Fire and Love": a potent argument for spiritual awareness and growth. "Two Faces, Fire and Love" is the creation of published author Antonio Restituyo, who was born in the Dominican Republic and later moved to the United States. He is a pastor by vocation and appointed by the Ministry Start Church. He is also a pastor of the church, Place of Prayer, and a biblical teacher at the Biblical Institute at New Dimension in Christ.
Restituyo shares, "This book is the real life of many Christians around the world. This book talks about the two faces of love and fire that today are in many Christian people, and they cause the many people who see them to not want to go to church or be near Christian people. Many times the fault of having these two faces in the churches comes from the same church, from its priests, pastors, and leaders, oftentimes because of the bad image of Christianity created by the Christians themselves.
"An incorrect image, an image different from the one that Christ wants. He wants an image of love that begins with you and flows toward others, not from others toward you. It is only this: love your neighbor as yourself. An image with only one face based on what Christ wants is what you will read in this book. Him sacrificing Himself and the value of His blood shed for our salvation is what I look forward to you seeing in this book."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Antonio Restituyo's new book will resonate with many who have found themselves caught between what they know is true and what is taught in some cases.
Restituyo shares in hopes of aiding others to live and worship as God intended and to spread His love whenever possible.
