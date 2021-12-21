MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "How to Deal with Issues That Rock Your World": a potent resource for use with counseling and recovery. "How to Deal with Issues That Rock Your World" is the creation of published author Antonio Smith, a Christian Counseling Therapist who earned a Doctor of Ministry in Pastoral Studies from Covington Theological Seminary and holds a Doctor of Theology in Christian Counseling from Christian Bible College and Seminary. In addition to Counseling, he was also a professor for several years.
Smith shares, "How To Deal With Issues That Rock Your World offers a Theological and Social Perspective on family life, marriage, identity, and communication. Dr. Antonio D. Smith deals with all kinds of crises that you will deal with in day to day living. This includes, helping children cope with the loss of a loved one. Suicide is one crisis that is rapidly growing in our society and needs to be addressed. Dr. Smith uses GOD Holy Written Word (Bible) to confront and address these issues that may cause you to stumble. He desires his readers to understand this by Theology in Counseling."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Antonio Smith's new book encourages readers to find strength in God's Word to make it through grief of any type.
Smith shares in hopes of helping others to nurture a healthy spiritual life to bolster one's daily experiences.
