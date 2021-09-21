MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Renovation Project": a potent opportunity for reflection. "Renovation Project" is the creation of published author Antwan Phelps, a native of Columbus, Ohio, who was convicted of homicide and sentenced to life in prison at the age of twenty. While incarcerated, he has pursued a series of educational options and found God.
Phelps shares, "The world as we know it is full of transgression. People travel in many directions to cope with the difficulties behind the obstacles in their lives. In the end, the satisfaction they intended on receiving is lost in the wind. These obstacles are unavoidable, but how we push through them can paint the picture of our future.
"The Renovation Project introduces a formula that the soul needs to solve many problems that everyday obstacles bring. Gentrification is the key to letting go of all things that have been a hindrance to us and those around us. In this book, I give an example of a torn-down home, why renovation would be best, how renovation is possible, and how to maintain our renovated homes. In this case, our home is our souls. Enjoy!
"The Renovation Project has a scoop of both developmental psychology and spiritual awareness for individuals seeking guidance and wisdom."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Antwan Phelps's new book encourages spiritual growth and living a life of faith.
Phelps writes in hopes of encouraging others who may be taking wrong turns in life to discover God's grace and live a life of joyful worship.
