MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Systematic Theology through the Spiritual Eye: Walking Your Vision University": an engaging approach to integrative education. "Systematic Theology through the Spiritual Eye: Walking Your Vision University" is the creation of published author Apostle Charles Frederick Tolbert, DivM, EdM, EdD, who is currently teaching internationally with the long-term goal of establishing virtual reality hybrid school systems.
Tolbert shares, "Systematic theology is a discipline of Christian theology that formulates an orderly, rational, and coherent account of the doctrines of the Christian faith. It addresses issues such as what the Bible teaches about certain topics or what is true about God and his universe.
"Our intention is to bring ministries into a global virtual reality hybrid school/university system where there is homeschooling, teaching in the assembly, and combining it in the classrooms with on-the-job training. Walking Your Vision University teaching is systematic theology.
"There are 195 countries in which we will expand this training over the period of five to ten years. The above paragraph is the summation of our mission statement."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Apostle Charles Frederick Tolbert, DivM, EdM, EdD's new book offers an articulate overview of the author's carefully crafted educational framework.
Readers will discover an engaging educational model within the pages of this informational work.
