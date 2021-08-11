MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Road to Your Deliverance and Restoration: Understanding a Curse and How to Break It": a thought-provoking discussion of faith and that which works against it. "The Road to Your Deliverance and Restoration: Understanding a Curse and How to Break It" is the creation of published author Apostle Clement Mbuyi, a loving husband and father of four who was born in Kinshasa, Democratic of Congo, and founded International Tree of Life Church in Frederick, Maryland.
Apostle Mbuyi shares, "The Road to Your Deliverance and Restoration is a book that helps Christians and non-Christians identify the source of a curse and other spiritual bondages and to use the proper way to break the curse through the light of the word of God.
"Many people go through spiritual and physical difficulties without understanding the reason. They go from one church to another and one pastor to another, seeking help without receiving one. Lack of knowledge is one of our biggest enemies, and the Bible says, 'My people perish for lack of knowledge.'
"The book of Proverbs 26: 2 says, 'So a curse without cause shall not alight.' To break a curse, you must find the cause; and if you cannot get to the root cause of a problem, you will never solve that problem. It is very difficult for a doctor to treat a patient if he or she cannot find the root cause of the illness.
"The purpose of this book is to show how to use biblical truths to uncover the true cause of a curse and spiritual bondage in our own lives and the lives of others to help them find emotional healing and spiritual freedom. Thus, the book explains the causes of a curse and spiritual bondage and offers biblical solutions to how to break them."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Apostle Clement Mbuyi's new book is an engaging exploration of generational curses and spiritual bondage and how to break them.
With compelling reflections and relevant scripture, Apostle Mbuyi encourages readers to take a moment for self-reflection and spiritual growth. He writes in hopes of encouraging others to guard themselves against spiritual attacks.
View a synopsis of "The Road to Your Deliverance and Restoration: Understanding a Curse and How to Break It" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Road to Your Deliverance and Restoration: Understanding a Curse and How to Break It" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Road to Your Deliverance and Restoration: Understanding a Curse and How to Break It," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
