MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Special Delivery: Your Deliverance Draweth Nigh": a potent argument for the need for repentance. "Special Delivery: Your Deliverance Draweth Nigh" is the creation of published author Apostle Jack Duran, a dedicated Christian who was awarded a Certificate of Recognition from the United States Deputy Sheriff's Association as Arizona Citizen of the Year for work in helping to provide lifesaving equipment and survival training to law enforcement.
Apostle Duran shares, "His parents dedicated him to the Lord, and his mother made a decree to her son, 'You will be saved.'
Pastoring fifty-three-plus years, Dr. Duran's deliverance ministry has opened the pathway for him to also establish churches in Mexico and Uganda. Apostle Jack is a graduate of Vision International University (Ramona, California). He served as vice mayor for fourteen years and is currently a councilman in Youngtown, Arizona, certified in international customer care, along with extensive meetings throughout the United States.
In 1986, New Joy Ministry was founded by Pastor Jack and Carol Duran. In 2018, the church was renamed New Joy Fellowship as the anointing increased on their lives to commission others in the fivefold ministry leadership to walk in their higher calling in Christ as true disciples.
Throughout his ministry, there have been many who received their deliverance from many infirmities and snatched out of the clutches of Satan. When people come to understand they need deliverance, that's when the power of God is made alive and manifested to set the captive free. It takes a special delivery of God's Word to draw you to His throne.
Married forty-five years, his wife Carol's gentle and quiet spirit represents the Proverbs 31 woman who is always ready to take care of her family, love the children, stand as a caregiver to the congregation, and be content wherever the Lord or her husband needs her.
Dr. Jack and Carol Duran are the parents to three adult sons and grandparents to nine grandchildren."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Apostle Jack Duran's new book is a compelling discussion of deliverance.
The author writes in hopes of encouraging and inspiring those who seek a deeper relationship with Christ.
View a synopsis of "Special Delivery: Your Deliverance Draweth Nigh" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Special Delivery: Your Deliverance Draweth Nigh" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Special Delivery: Your Deliverance Draweth Nigh," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing