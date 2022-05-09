"The Evil Within" from Christian Faith Publishing author Apostle Omedaur Adams is a heartfelt message of hope for Christians seeking guidance for spiritual and personal growth.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Evil Within": a potent reminder of the power of God's word. "The Evil Within" is the creation of published author Apostle Omedaur Adams, a devoted wife and mother who is the overseer of Prayer Evangelist Potter's Wheel Ministry located in Atlanta, Georgia.
Apostle Adams shares, "Prayer, power, and confession tear down strongholds. The message in this book is designed to clarify the misconceptions of many Christians about the vicious battle waged against their soul. All Christians should be informed after salvation, then what? Many have turned back because they were expecting things to be better. But think again, not only are you fighting Satan, but also your will to choose. Paul tells us, 'The flesh wars against the Spirit.' We are fighting with our old man, our own flesh, which we received at birth. We were given a will to choose God! Therefore, we must learn how to cast down reasonings and every high thing that exalts itself against the knowledge of God, and leading captive every thought unto the obedience of His Word. This requires as stated in Ephesians 6:10–18 putting on the whole armor of God that you may be able to stand firm against the wiles of the devil. Without the truth of God's word, it's impossible. We must learn to eat God's words until they are formed in our hearts; in doing, it will crucify our old man."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Apostle Omedaur Adams's new book will challenge and encourage students of the Bible whether they are new or established believers.
Apostle Adams shares in hopes of empowering each reader to arm themselves with the Word of God to ensure a strong connection to one's faith.
Consumers can purchase"The Evil Within" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Evil Within," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing