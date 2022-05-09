"The Power for Living" from Christian Faith Publishing author Apostle Samuel Fatoki is an engaging opportunity for personal and spiritual growth through careful study of God's word.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Power for Living": a potent reminder of the strength one can draw from dedicated faith. "The Power for Living" is the creation of published author Apostle Samuel Fatoki a loving husband and father who was born in Lagos, Nigeria. At an early age, his exceptional basketball skills and academic abilities earned him a basketball scholarship to the United States. Fatoki graduated from New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, New Mexico, with an associate of arts degree in business administration. He later received a bachelor's degree in business management from the University of the District of Columbia and soon furthered his education by securing both master's and doctorate degrees in theology from Canon Bible Institute in Florida.
Apostle Fatoki shares, "A life without power is a life of misery and woes.
"A look at the arsenal of a warrior will show you the confidence of victory that he has in battle. Other than the skills of the warrior and his battle strategies, one factor which determines whether he is a victor or a vanquished at battle is his armory. Funny as it sounds, it has been recorded that law enforcement agents in some lands flee into the bush when bandits appear because the bandits overwhelm the law keepers with their armory.
"The book Power for Living is Apostle Samuel's charge to all believers to be filled with power for day-to-day operations of man's life.
"You will find a lot of scriptures in this book, for there is power in the word of God. As many of the scriptures you can make personal to yourself (either through memorization or, better still, constant confession), I encourage you to pursue it with keen interest.
"Moreover, there is a section given to praying at the end of each chapter. The section is labeled 'Praying Points' because it is an activity section: give time to pray! The content of each chapter should encourage you to partake in that activity to complete the blessings that God wants to impart to you through the chapter."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Apostle Samuel Fatoki's new book will challenge and encourage believers from any background.
Apostle Fatoki shares in hopes of empowering others on their spiritual walk to trust in God and his plan.
