MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Spiritual Equipping of the Body of Christ": an encouraging exploration of scripture. "Spiritual Equipping of the Body of Christ" is the creation of published author Apostle Tina Lewis, a loving mother of two and grandmother who is currently the Assistant Pastor of The House that God Built. She is also pursuing a bachelor's degree in Theology from Heritage Bible College.
Apostle Lewis shares, "By the leading of the Holy Spirit, The Spiritual Equipping of the Body of Christ is a spiritual teaching on how to stay equipped through the Word of God. The Spiritual Equipping of the Body of Christ will help you keep every area of your body covered, and it will teach you how to do this. For Ephesians 6:12–13 says we wrestle not against flesh and blood but against principalities, against power, against the rulers of the darkness of this world. The Spiritual Equipping of the Body of Christ will help you fight and win this unforeseen battle. With the Holy Spirit guiding you, you will get a clear and concise input on how to keep you strong in the Word of God. You will feel a sense of personal growth and a more profound connection with Christ. As you read each chapter, you also have scriptures to back of the word, and you also can relate to some of the chapters within. After you have read The Spiritual Equipping of the Body of Christ, I pray that it has done just what the title has said—to help you stay strong in the Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Apostle Tina Lewis's new book is an empowering opportunity for spiritual growth.
Apostle Lewis's reflections and encouraging tone will leave readers with a refreshed sense of faith and empowered purpose in Christ.
