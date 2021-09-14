DUNCANSVILLE, Pa., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The main thing an individual wants when purchasing a new car is the interior and exterior appearance to stay immaculate. Blue Knob Auto Sales located in Duncansville, Pennsylvania offers appearance protection services. These services provide full protection to the cars to ensure that a vehicle always has that new car look for a long time. Blue Knob Auto offers three types of appearance protection services, namely Ultimate Paint Protection, Ultimate Fabric Protection, and Ultimate Leather and Vinyl Protection.
The first appearance protection is the Paintguard Ultimate Paint Protection. If the paint on a car is not protected, it can fade away quickly. Paintguard will help the drivers to protect the vehicle from the harmful rays of the sun, which can lead to oxidation, fading of paint, and loss of shine. This protection will also save the vehicle from the effects of road salt, salt air, bird droppings, water spotting, brake dust on aluminum alloy wheels and many more. Additionally, the vehicle's headlight lenses will be protected from the sun, fading and oxidation.
Blue Knob Auto Sales also offer Fiberguard Ultimate Protection. This protection will protect the fabric of the vehicle's interior from the occasional spills and splatters in the vehicle. It protects the vehicles' upholstery and carpeting from oil and water spill stains and helps in the quick and easy cleanup.
There is a third option for vehicles with leather and vinyl surfaces. Leatherguard Ultimate Leather & Vinyl Protection will prevent the loss of texture, drying, discoloration, fading, staining, cracking and premature aging of the trim.
Individuals who need more information or want to schedule an Appearance Protection Service can visit the official website of Blue Knob Auto Sales at https://www.blueknobauto.com/, or can call at 814-695-2266. Blue Knob Auto Sales is located at 2860 Route 764 Duncansville, Pa.
