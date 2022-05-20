"The Tour" from Christian Faith Publishing author Aprell Hobby is an inspiring and articulate study of key Christian principles that will help promote a positive and empowering spiritual experience.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Tour": a potent reminder of the need for an active prayer life. "The Tour" is the creation of published author Aprell Hobby, a native of Harlem, New York.
Hobby shares, "The Tour was born when she was on tour in Germany. She thought her tour would be like the other travels, but this one stopped her in her tracks. The Tour reminds us that we have a mission and an obligation to Christ and the world to win the lost at any cost. Christ was and is our tour guide, and somewhere along the road, we as Christians have forgotten that. The Tour is a reminder of what it really means to be on tour. Christ showed us through the scriptures for three years. His mission was to show, teach, and help those lost souls come to a better understanding of His unconditional love and power. I pray The Tour can get us back on track. God bless."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Aprell Hobby's new book will challenge and encourage readers on their journey of faith.
Hobby shares in hopes of empowering others to find a true connection with Christ so they too can have a fulfilling life of faith.
